Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 369,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,360. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
