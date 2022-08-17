GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at about $6,733,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

NYSE:GOGN remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. GoGreen Investments has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

