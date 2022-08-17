Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.66

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 26275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

