Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 8.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $170,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 318.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,783. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63.

