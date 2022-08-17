Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE GER opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GER. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

