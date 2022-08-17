Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE GER opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.67.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
