Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VIII

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

GIIX remained flat at $9.88 on Wednesday. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

