Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $152,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTPA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 653,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

