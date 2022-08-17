Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Gravity Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ GRVY traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
