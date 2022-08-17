Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NASDAQ GRVY traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

