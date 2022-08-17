Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $10.05. Great Ajax shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 49,987 shares changing hands.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $222.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,000 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

