Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 3,031 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

