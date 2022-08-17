Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

