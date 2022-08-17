Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

