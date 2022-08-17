Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $328,000 Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 650,718 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,755,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QAI opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

