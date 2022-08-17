Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 4.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.73.

HD opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.