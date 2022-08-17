Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of CarParts.com worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,192,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 722,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

CarParts.com Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.