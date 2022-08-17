Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $376.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

