Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

