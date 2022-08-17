Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,929 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.