Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 568 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Adobe stock opened at $447.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
