Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 70,975 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,975 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

