Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 259,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. Griffon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.