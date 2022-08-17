Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GRIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,474. The company has a market capitalization of $369.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

