Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ GRIN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,474. The company has a market capitalization of $369.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.