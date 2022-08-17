Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,494 shares of company stock worth $23,997,270. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

