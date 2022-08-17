Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In Buys 171,851 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,477,447. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $91,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

