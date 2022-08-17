Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 34.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Groupon has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 129,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,177.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,521,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,080,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $3,525,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $4,107,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

