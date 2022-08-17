Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 50,400 shares.The stock last traded at $54.95 and had previously closed at $55.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $8,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

