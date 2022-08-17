Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

