Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Down 2.5 %

GES traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess’ by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.