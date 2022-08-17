Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $7,266,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,359. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

