GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and China. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

