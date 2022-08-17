Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 36.7 %

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 2,111,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,839. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

