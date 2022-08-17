Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

HALO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 13,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,006. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.