Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HWC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 3,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,328. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

