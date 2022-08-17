Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Short Interest Update

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth about $4,932,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanger by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger Stock Performance

About Hanger

Hanger stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 485,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,663. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.