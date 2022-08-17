Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Update

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HSC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $489.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harsco by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harsco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

