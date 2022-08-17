Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

