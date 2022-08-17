HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $13.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

