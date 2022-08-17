H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Holdings Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services comprises about 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.67% of H&E Equipment Services worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $741,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 2.5 %
HEES stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.12.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.