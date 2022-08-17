Head to Head Comparison: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Lufax 23.77% 16.50% 4.40%

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $357.82 million 0.22 -$49.25 million N/A N/A Lufax $9.70 billion 0.93 $2.60 billion $0.97 4.06

This table compares SOS and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOS and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 2 2 0 2.20

Lufax has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Lufax beats SOS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

