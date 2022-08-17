Head to Head Contrast: Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Olaplex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 931 965 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 68.96%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 39.25 Olaplex Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.46

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.