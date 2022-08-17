Head to Head Contrast: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.74 $13.30 million ($0.55) -106.96 Riskified $229.14 million 3.81 -$178.88 million ($1.32) -4.20

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -2.42% 7.52% 3.23% Riskified -73.07% -20.85% -18.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 4 1 2.86 Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $10.71, suggesting a potential upside of 93.40%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Envestnet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envestnet beats Riskified on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

