Head to Head Review: FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FaZe and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 1.18 -$13.53 million ($1.56) -3.16

Analyst Ratings

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FaZe and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.13%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than FaZe.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.22% 0.06% SurgePays -13.73% N/A -56.68%

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

