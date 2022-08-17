Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Shares Up 9.4%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

