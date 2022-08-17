Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,625,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 732,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 2,545.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 636,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

