Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,032,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,505,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

