Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2138 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.6%.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

