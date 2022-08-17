Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

