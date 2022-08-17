HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,351. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.