HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and $3,993.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002805 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

