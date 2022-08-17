Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 971,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

